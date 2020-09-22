J.K. Simmons had creative disagreements with Marvel about J. Jonah Jameson's cameo in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.

The 65-year-old actor briefly reprised his role as the Daily Bugle editor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie but admits he had issues with movie bosses as he wanted to maintain elements of the character he played in Sam Raimi's trilogy.

In an interview with Collider, Simmons said: ''The only thing we didn't a hundred per cent see eye to eye on, I think, was how much is this character going to be the character from, I think, the comic books and from the Sam Raimi original trilogy, and how much do we want to evolve it and to have it be more contemporary or more ....you know. I was very attached to what I had done previously for a variety of reasons.''

Simmons added that he had to compromise with Jameson being bald and suggested that the props department may not have had time to make a wig.

He remarked: ''So I guess the compromise ended up being no hair. Which I think honestly, that decision might've just been them going, 'We don't have time to make a wig. We got to shoot him tomorrow in the office.'

''So, J. Jonah Jameson either lost his hair in the last few years, or he was wearing a hairpiece the whole time. I don't know, you pick.''

Simmons previously revealed that he had signed a deal to reprise his role as Jameson in ''two sequels'', but claimed that he may not necessarily feature if Marvel chiefs don't believe that he fits in with the planned stories.

Quizzed on whether fans could expect to see him back as Jameson one day, he said, ''I don't know if I would use the word 'expect'.

''When we signed on for the first movie, we signed a contract to do two sequels as well.

''Which is always - I guess not always, but in my case - a one-sided contract where you're committed to do it, but they're not necessarily committed to use your character in ensuing movies.''