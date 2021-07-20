Iron Maiden deliver up a post apocalyptic vision of the world in the video for their latest single, 'The Writing On The Wall'. The veteran rockers, who have just announced a date for the release of their 17th studio album, tackle global topics on a biblical scale for the band's first new track in six years.
'The Writing On The Wall' is the lead track from Iron Maiden's new album, ‘Senjutsu’, due out via Parlophone Records on September 3rd this year. It's Iron Maiden's long awaited follow up to 2015's 'The Book Of Souls' and is reportedly a double album that is over 82 minutes long. (As the first single lifted from the new record comes in at just over six minutes this is not hard to believe).
Talking about the album to Rolling Stone magazine founding member and co-producer of the album Steve Harris said, "We chose to record at Guillaume Tell Studio in France again as the place has such a relaxed vibe. The setup there is perfect for our needs; the building used to be a cinema and has a really high ceiling so there’s a great acoustic sound. We recorded this album in the same way we did The Book of Souls in that we’d write a song, rehearse it, and then put it down together straight away while it was all fresh in our minds."
Kevin Shirley, aka 'The Caveman', Iron Maiden's long time collaborator, was the other co-producer on the band's new album and helped shape it's sound. Harris said, "There are some very complex songs on this album which took a lot of hard work to get them exactly as we wanted them to sound, so the process was at times very challenging, but Kevin is great at capturing the essence of the band and I think it was worth the effort! I’m very proud of the result and can’t wait for fans to hear it."
The new ten track album started life back in 2019 but the release date has been compromised because of the lockdowns during the CoVID19 pandemic. Lead singer Bruce Dickenson explained "We’re all really excited about this album. We recorded it back in early 2019 during a break in the Legacy tour so we could maximize our touring yet still have a long set up period before release to prepare great album art and something special as a video. Of course, the pandemic delayed things more — so much for the best-laid plans — or should that be ‘strategies’!? The songs are very varied, and some of them are quite long. There are also one or two songs which sound pretty different to our usual style, and I think Maiden fans will be surprised — in a good way, I hope!" Let's hope so.
