A new book dives into the story behind every single one of Iron Maiden's tracks.

'Iron Maiden: Every album, Every song' gives fans an insight into the story behind each track released by the legendary British heavy metal band - which comprises of Steve Harris, Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Bruce Dickinson, Nicko McBrain and Janick Gers.

Penned by music journalist, editor and broadcaster, Steve Pilkington, the book is a perfect present for any fan of Iron Maiden as it uses facts, anecdotes, analysis and opinion to travel through Iron Maiden's releases over the years.

It also looks through each and every line‐up change, including songs that feature the likes of Paul Day, Terry Rance and Dave Sullivan as well as Paul Di'Anno and Clive Burr.

'Iron Maiden: Every album, Every song' is available in paperback now.

And in a few years, there may be much more to write about as Bruce Dickinson insisted the band will ''never ''f***ing retire''.

Asked by a fan during a Q&A session at his 'What Does This Button Do?' show at Sala Radio in Bucharest, Romaniacan about the band's future, the 61-year-old rocker replied: ''I like that. There's always hope. 'After the current members retire,' there'll be a whole load of Iron members. We won't even have f****** holograms. You know what I mean? You can actually have real Iron Maiden members that kind of look like us but are not us. That's good. I like that. It's not a bad idea. Then we can just sit back and [collect] royalties and do no work. Good idea! It'll never happen, because we're never going to f****** retire.''