The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has responded to criticism over Iron Maiden not being chosen for induction this year.

CEO Greg Harris has insisted that despite Bruce Dickinson and co, who were nominated for the first time, failing to join the likes of Tina Turner, Foo Fighters, and Jay-Z, as the 16 artists chosen for the honour, they still regard the 'Run to the Hills' rockers as an "impactful, influential band".

Appearing on WBAB radio station, Harris said: “There’s no doubt that Iron Maiden are an impactful, influential band, and that’s why they were nominated this year, along with 15 other artists and acts, and when the votes came in, these six were the leaders. So we’re not questioning, are they an important band, are they impactful and influential.

“Of those that have been nominated throughout history, over 80 per cent of them have been eventually inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

“So everybody has their favourites; everybody has different artists that impacted them or impacted other artists. So, if you look at this list, you can make that case for all of these folks, just like people make that case for Iron Maiden.”

The Hall of Fame boss also insisted that rock and roll is a "big tent and everybody fits under it", even if they don't play rock 'n' roll music.

On why they have stuck to their guns and never renamed to just the Hall of Fame, despite some slating them for inducting artists that are not considered rock and roll musically, Harris replied: “I think to get to the core of it, people like the stuff that’s closest to them, and I think they need to expand their thinking of rock and roll. It’s a big tent.

“Rock and roll was never just four skinny guys with long hair and guitars; it’s always been diverse … We take that interpretation that these are all variants of rock and roll. And I think, underneath it, it frequently gets to the hip-hop question because some people are not fans.

“Well, the fact of the matter is that ship has sailed. We’ve inducted quite a few artists in that canon. It’s a big tent and everybody fits under it. It’s an attitude, it’s a spirit, and that’s rock and roll.”