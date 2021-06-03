Irina Shayk loves wearing boots in the summer.

The 35-year-old supermodel has just teamed up with luxury footwear brand Tamara Mellon on a collection of three shoes, a mix of sandals and boots, and revealed that the hot weather doesn't stop her from wearing her favourite boots.

She said: "I love to wear boots in the summertime: it just looks cool and boots go with everything. Sandals are also essential for summer and of course, a heel! Even though I love flat shoes, the heels have a cloud cushion insole and a lug sole platform, so you really don’t feel like you’re wearing heels. Comfort was the idea behind the whole collection."

The catwalk beauty and designer Tamara created the shoes over Zoom amid the pandemic.

She said: "I enjoyed it! It was great working with Tamara and her team to create the capsule. We did everything remotely via Zoom."

Irina - who has four-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with ex-partner Bradley Cooper - heaped praise on the company for giving "every woman a seat at the table".

On how the collaboration came about, she added to The Daily Front Row: "You know when you meet people and you just connect with them right away? That’s how it was. I love what the Tamara Mellon brand stands for - every woman at the company has a seat at the table. When Tamara approached me to do a collaboration, I couldn’t say no."