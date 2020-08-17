Ireland Baldwin is celebrating six years of recovery from her eating disorders.

The 24-year-old model - who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and his ex-wife Kim Basinger - ''struggled through'' many years of anorexia and bulimia but she's proud to have overcome her issues and reassured others that they can do the same.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Got a call from my old program yesterday... 6 years (sic)''

In an accompanying video, she said: ''Wanted to announce that today is the 15th of August, and today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years.

''And today marks six years. So, you can do it.''

Her cousin, Hailey Bieber, was among those to celebrate Ireland's milestone.

She commented: ''YES! Love you!''

Ireland previously revealed that during the peak of her eating disorder she became reliant on ''digestive pills'' and would ''run until she couldn't feel her legs'' after taking a bite of a meal.

She recalled: ''I would eat a meal or more like a bite and have to run to the nearest bathroom or find digestive pills or run until I couldn't feel my legs right before bed.''

The star believed her battle with anorexia - a serious mental illness where people are of low weight due to limiting their energy intake - started after she began modelling.

She explained: ''I used to read people's comments when I first started modelling and anytime anyone told me I was too tall or too fat to have done a job, I would run on a treadmill for the entire duration of at least three episodes of 'Friday Night Lights' that I had on box set.''