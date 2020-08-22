Ireland Baldwin has claimed she was ''attacked'' by a woman who was ''desperate for cash''.

The 24-year-old model - who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and his ex-wife Kim Basinger - took to Instagram on Saturday (22.08.20) to share pictures of her bruised face as she alleged she was ''decked in the face'' by a woman she believes was ''high out of her mind on drugs''.

Ireland says the woman stole the beauty's belongings before getting into a car and driving away, but insisted police later found and arrested her.

She posted on social media: ''Yesterday in the late afternoon, I was attacked by a woman who was high out of her mind on drugs and desperate for cash. She decked me in my face in a parking lot and took my belongings and jumped in a getaway car while her husband took off. All was sorted with the police and she was arrested. Luckily I had witnesses and got assisted really quickly.''

Ireland believes her attacker was pushed to commit the crimes because of the economic hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The model also urged people to ''be really careful'' when outside and alone, as she said we are living in ''difficult times'' and need to ''look out for one another''.

She added: ''The cops told me this is happening frequently because people are desperate for money right now due to Coronavirus and people being out of work. There is a lot of theft and muggings going down. Posting this to remind everyone to be really careful and watch your surroundings. These are really difficult times and we need to look out for one another.''

Ireland's scary experience comes just days after she celebrated six years of recovery from her eating disorders.

The beauty ''struggled through'' many years of anorexia and bulimia but she's proud to have overcome her issues and reassured others that they can do the same.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Got a call from my old program yesterday... 6 years (sic)''

In an accompanying video, she said: ''Wanted to announce that today is the 15th of August, and today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years.

''And today marks six years. So, you can do it.''