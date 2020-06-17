Matthew 'Murph' Murphy didn't get a response when he messaged Interpol's Paul Banks to ask him to guest feature on Love Fame Tragedy's upcoming debut album.

The Wombats' frontman's side project's first full-length release, 'Wherever I Go, I Want To Leave', is due to be released next month, and it features a star-studded list of musicians - including the likes of Bastille's Dan Smith, Pixies' Joey Santiago and The Killers' Mark Stoermer - but the one artist at the top of Murph's wish-list is yet to get back to him.

However, he's determined to get the 42-year-old rocker on the next Love Fame record.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, the 'Let's Dance to Joy Division' hitmaker said: ''There are definitely people I want to get on the next album. No one really turned it down. There was a couple of no responses obviously.

''Generally I didn't venture too far outside my circle of friends anyway, so it wasn't too bad.

''I would love to do something with Paul Banks from Interpol, get him doing something.

''But I asked him for this album and he didn't respond.

''There are lots of other people that I've got my eye on, too.''

Murph - who lives in LA - has launched the album with the ''brutal'' lead single, '5150', which is named after the LAPD's (Los Angeles Police Department) code for someone who poses a danger to themselves or others.

And the 35-year-old musician has admitted his own ''damaging'' experiences of mental health inspired the song.

He said: '''5150' is an LAPD police code for someone who is a danger to others or a danger to themselves and has genuinely escaped some kind of psychiatric institution.

''I guess I thought it was a cool title and I kind of applied it to my own life in some respects and how, you know, I am a bit of an escapist and sometimes I escape to a place that is actually quite damaging and unhealthy - so I guess that's what the song is about.''

'Wherever I Go, I Want To Leave' is released on July 10.

'5150' is out now.