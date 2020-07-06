Artist:
Song title: Agoraphobia
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Rock

Incubus are raising money for Feeding America with a new acoustic version of their 2004 song 'Agoraphobia', from the album 'A Crow Left of the Murder...'. The new video follows the release of their 'Trust Fall (Side B)' EP back in April 2020 (the long-awaited sequel to 2015's 'Trust Fall (Side A)').

