Embrace your inner witch with Californian metal band In This Moment as they drop a stunning new video for their song 'As Above, So Below', taken from their stunning 2020 album 'Mother'.
Directed by frontwoman Maria Brink, the video sees her clad in familiar red latex gloves as she bathes in a starkly contrasting milky white liquid. Combined with other creepy imagery like expression-less masks and doll puppets, it represents very much the hair-raising aesthetic we've come to expect from In This Moment.
The video also opens with the written lyrics: "As above, so below / What you reap is what you sow / What you give comes back three fold / As above, so below". Just in case you needed the message any further imprinted on your psyche.
The album, which dropped in March through Atlantic and Roadrunner records, follows 2017's equally eerie concept album 'Ritual', and also included singles 'The In-Between' and 'Hunting Grounds' featuring Joe Cotela of nu-metal band Ded. That's not to mention a number of covers such as Steve Miller Band's 'Fly Like an Eagle', Mazzy Star's 'Into Dust', and an extraordinary rendition of Queen's 'We Will Rock You' with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen.
