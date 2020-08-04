Imogen Thomas had coronavirus in January.

The 37-year-old model - who has daughters Ariana, seven, and Siera, four, with ex-boyfriend Adam Horsley - was left bed-bound with exhaustion and needed her mother's help to care for her and her daughters.

In an interview with the latest issue of New! magazine, she said: ''I actually had it in January before it was talked about. I was sick for three weeks and I had to get my mum up here to look after me.

''I could not move from the bed - it was awful. I lost my sense of taste and smell, I was coughing really bad and sleeping all the time.

''I recently had the antibodies test and it said I have them.''

The former 'Big Brother' contestant hadn't been overseas so believes she contracted the virus from Christmas shoppers out and about near her home.

She said: ''When I'm run down I get anything that's around. Over Christmas, so many people were coming to London and I live in Wandsworth, which is the most infected area. I think it was from being out and about and it just takes one person to pass it on.''

Imogen's youngest daughter had very mild symptoms but she was never concerned about her health.

She said: ''The girls were fine. Siera was sleepy for a few days but kids are mainly carriers and don't suffer like adults.''

The brunette beauty admitted having to homeschool her daughters due to the widespread closures was the most difficult part of the last few months for her.

She said: ''That was the hardest part of lockdown. If I had a seven year old who wanted to do it, fine, but Ariana just had no interest in doing any work. At the beginning, we were arguing non-stop about it and there were a lot of tears.

''But now we've found a flow with it. I say, 'You're not going to get nice things today until this is done.' You realise how much you take for granted.''