Iman doubts she would have had the confidence to start her own cosmetics business if it weren't for David Bowie.

The 66-year-old supermodel - who was married to the music legend from 1992 until his passing in 2016 - has just announced her debut fragrance inspired by the 'Starman' hitmaker, and she's admitted Bowie gave her the "courage" to start Iman Cosmetics in 1994.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: “As much as I find myself confident, I’m actually very apprehensive of starting things, especially businesses.

“If David was not in my life, I don’t know if I would have had the courage to start Iman Cosmetics — he’s fearless in that way. He gave me the courage.”

The catwalk beauty went on to launch her fashion and beauty venture, Iman Global Chic, in 2007.

Iman says working on Love Memoir by Iman Eau de Parfum not only brought back memories of her late spouse - who was 69 at the time of his death - but it also "eased" her grief.

She explained to the publication: “I found by creating this fragrance, remembering David and being in the house, it just somehow eased my grief.

“And I came through it.”

Iman chose various scents that evoke memories of their "epic romance".

She added: “There is an alchemy and magic to it.

“I put in the woodsy vetiver that reminds me of David and the cologne he wore the night we met, and then the bergamot of Tuscany, where we were married.”

In the same interview, Iman insisted she will never marry again.

Recalling a conversation with her daughter Alexandra 'Lexi' Jones, now 21, she said: "I said 'No, I will not.' I still feel married.

"Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband and I said 'No, he's not my late husband. He's my husband.'"

"I definitely feel his presence, especially when I look out over the glorious sunsets at our home because David loves sunsets. So in that way he is ever present. Through my memory, my love lives."