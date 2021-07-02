Imagine Dragons have released their emotional new single 'Wrecked' and set a release date for their fifth studio album, 'Mercury - Act 1'.
Imagine Dragons have released their moving new single, 'Wrecked', and announced their new album.
Dan Reynolds and co deal with grief on their latest track taken from their upcoming Rick Rubin-produced collection entitled 'Mercury - Act 1'.
The frontman tragically lost his sister-in-law, Alisha Durtschi Reynolds, to cancer, and the heartwrenching track was penned after he was unable to express the loss, with Dan citing music as his "refuge".
In a statement, the 'Believer' rocker said: "She was the brightest light. A beacon of joy and strength for everyone she met. Her sudden passing has shaken me in ways that I still am unable to express. I was with her and my brother when she passed, and it was the first time in my life that I had witnessed death in this way. It sealed into my mind the fragility of life and finality of this all. I've watched my brother face something that no one should have to. But I've also seen his faith bring him hope in a future with her. I can only hope for the same.
"This song was my way of dealing with it all, as music has always been my refuge. No longer being a man of fervent faith, I can only hope that she hears it somewhere in a place where she is healed and no longer in pain. This song is my wish for an eternity with those that I love."
The follow-up to 2018's Origins also includes the acclaimed singles, 'Follow You' and 'Cutthroat'.
'Mercury - Act' 1 is released on September 3, 2021.
