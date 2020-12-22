Iggy Pop has dropped a new tune, 'Dirty Little Virus', which references Covid-19, and he was driven to pen the song because coronavirus has had such a huge impact on everyone's lives.
Iggy Pop has released a Covid-19 inspired song, 'Dirty Little Virus'.
The 73-year-old singer's new tune starts with the lyrics "Covid-19 is on the scene", and Iggy was driven to pen the tune because coronavirus has had such a huge impact on everyone's lives this year.
In an accompanying video posted on his YouTube channel, he explained: "I was moved to write a direct lyric, not something too emotional or deep - more like journalism.
"Who, what, when, where. I left out the 'why', because that gets too complex, but I put in how I felt about it.
"It was a stopper for me. It's been the big thing happening in my life, and everybody else's, I reckon, for almost a year now.
"If there was still a Man Of The Year, it would be the virus. So, I wrote the lyric."
Other lyrics include "grandfather’s dead/ got Trump instead", and, "she’s only 19, but she can kill ya", as well as "dirty little virus sleeping inside us/ gone are the pay days/ gone are the play days".
Iggy recorded the vocals for the song, which he co-wrote with Leron Thomas, at the Safe And Sound Mobile Studio in Miami.
Before the virus wreaked havoc on the world, the 'Lust for Life' hitmaker was handed a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammy Awards in January.
But Iggy was shocked when he got a call from the Recording Academy to confirm he would be receiving the accolade.
He said: “[I was] really surprised. I said, ‘I’m not talking to them!’ It’s been, what? 50 years? No Grammy!
"But they said, ‘You won.’ And I said, ‘Well, is there anything I have to do? Is it contingent on anything?’ And they said, ‘No. It can never be changed.’ So I thought that was okay. That was nice.”
We spoke to The Corrs' frontwoman about her festive new release.
We want to speak to the Grammys manager...
From child star to rockstar, Taylor Momsen has been through quite the career evolution in her time - and all by the age of 27!
True stories of music and the macabre...
Doja Cat isn't the only one who shocked the world with a new image.
Eight stunning covers of Nine Inch Nails as we welcome them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
"Iggy Pop - Post Pop Depression: Live At The Royal Albert Hall" is a DVD...
As the trailer begins, you hear Jim Jarmusch announce that he's "in an undisclosed location...
It's fair to say that Vincent Furnier made musical history when he became Alice Cooper;...
Coffee and cigarettes. What is it about this magical combination of caffeine and cancer that's...
John Waters first went mainstream with the 1988 classic Hairspray and then defied midnight-movie fans...