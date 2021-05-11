Iggy Pop's pet parrot Biggy Pop has gone viral this week after the punk rocker shared a video of the bird dancing along to the song Tweet Tweet Tweet by Sleaford Mods. And we are here for every minute of it.

Iggy Pop at the 2020 Grammys / Photo Credit: SIPA USA/PA Images

It's not the first time the 74-year-old has filmed his cockatoo getting his groove on, but we love the fact that Biggy is just as into Sleaford Mods as we are.

In the video, Iggy sits with his parrot perched on his knee. "Here's some UK music, Biggy", he says, as Tweet Tweet Tweet from the Mods' 2014 album Divide and Exit starts up. Iggy grins as Biggy slowly turns his head and begins to sway to the music. He then starts nodding his head as the drums kick in which quickly turns into a kind of head-banging/head-rolling situation.

We love that Iggy Pop places Sleaford Mods in the genre of "UK music" too; if a niche post-punk act is what Iggy considers to represent the UK music scene, we're not about to argue with him.

The Nottingham duo have already given their seal of a approval on Iggy's dancing bird, and posted the video alongside the message "Don’t be silly about it. Listen to Sleaford Mods" last week on Twitter.

Sleaford Mods released their latest album Spare Ribs in January this year, reaching number four in the UK charts thanks to flawless tracks like Shortcummings and Mork n Mindy featuring Billy Nomates. It marked their return to Rough Trade Records four years after the release of their album English Tapas, which they followed up with the independently released Eton Alive in 2019.

Meanwhile, Iggy Pop was recently announced to have joined the cast of dark comedy Blue Iguana, directed by Jeremy LaLonde, and he's also set to play the titular villain in forthcoming horror film The Sandman.