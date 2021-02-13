Rap star Iggy Azalea has revealed she wants to get a tattoo of her son.
The chart-topping rap star - who confirmed Onyx's birth via a social media post in June - has taken to Twitter to reveal she's keen to get a permanent inking, but she's not sure where she should have it.
She shared: "I want to get an onyx tattoo (of course) but I don’t know if I should add into my sleeve more or do it in another place.
If I did, it would make my sleeve extend into my upper arm and not be all below my elbow. I’m so torn. (sic)"
When it was suggested she should start another sleeve, Iggy replied: "I’m not going to tatt my other arm at all. (sic)"
Iggy, 30 - who has Onyx with rap star Playboi Carti - also rubbished the idea of getting the tattoo on her ankle.
She wrote: "I actually don’t have ankles I have Cankles (sic)"
Meanwhile, Iggy recently admitted that she owes her success to her mother.
The rapper credits her mother for giving her the confidence to pursue her ambitions, and she's determined to do the same for her son.
Iggy wrote on Twitter: "The reason why I achieved anything in life is because my mom always gassed me up and I’m doing the same for my baby whatever he does I’m his #1 day one fan. (sic)"
One of Iggy's followers subsequently observed that having supportive parents "goes a long way".
In response, Iggy - who was born in Sydney, but moved to the US during her teens - wrote: "I agree, kids bullies me but I had confidence cause I had my mom at home telling me I was amazing & I believed her more than I believed them. (sic)"
