Iggy Azalea is taking a break from music for "a few years" to focus on "other creative projects".

The 31-year-old rapper took to Twitter to reveal her upcoming third studio album 'End of an Era' will be just as the title reads, and she is "excited" for her fans to "see different sides" to her in the coming months.

She tweeted: "“End of an Era” is so special to me because after I drop my album next month iam going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music.

I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future.

"Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing!

I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour! (sic)"

The 'Kream' hitmaker was inundated with positive messages following her news, and in response to one fan's excitement about her new ventures, she posted: "I have the coolest project dropping the week after my album and I can’t wait til you guys see it!"

Another fan tweeted her: "Ugh that means we’re taking this era and going out with a bang ! You deserve to explore and do other things that make you happy I can’t wait to see the new endeavors in the meantime let’s jam (sic)"

And Iggy - whose new album is due to drop in August - replied: "Woooo hoooo!

Yes! This is the tweet! (sic)"

The star didn't make it clear what her other projects are, but she has experiencing of judging talent shows after she was a panellist on the eighth series of Australia's 'The X Factor'.