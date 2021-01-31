Rap star Iggy Azalea has revealed she feels like having a "moderate h** phase".
The 30-year-old rap star has revealed her new ambition via Twitter, suggesting she will "buy a crystal or something" to help achieve her goal.
The blonde beauty - who is well-known for her explicit lyrics and raunchy music videos - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I feel like having a moderate h** phase with a dash of spirituality.
"I think I need to throw a lil a** and go buy a crystal or something. (sic)"
Iggy subsequently retweeted a reply from one of her followers.
The post simply read: "This is so inspirational (sic)"
Iggy - who is known for her outspoken comments on social media - recently admitted that she owes her success to her mother.
The 'Fancy' hitmaker credits her mother for giving her the confidence to pursue her ambitions, and she's determined to do the same for her son Onyx.
Iggy - who announced the arrival of Onyx in June - wrote on Twitter: "The reason why I achieved anything in life is because my mom always gassed me up and I’m doing the same for my baby whatever he does I’m his #1 day one fan. (sic)"
One of Iggy's followers subsequently observed that having supportive parents "goes a long way".
In response, Iggy - who was born in Sydney, Australia, but relocated to the US during her teens - wrote: "I agree, kids bullies me but I had confidence cause I had my mom at home telling me I was amazing & I believed her more than I believed them. (sic)"
