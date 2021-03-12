Iggy Azalea feels "excited" about her future.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker has taken to Twitter to reveal she's feeling upbeat about life at the moment, saying she's found "something to look forward to daily".

Iggy, 30 - who is set to released her new album, 'End of an Era', later this year - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I’m excited about my future.

Period.

And money and all those things aside (hi, Twitter I know y’all gonna say that)

I really feel a great pathway to happiness is just finding something to look forward to daily.

It could be something big or small.

For me, it works! (sic)"

Despite this, Iggy recently confessed on social media that she has some hang-ups about her appearance.

In particular, the blonde beauty revealed she'd love to have longer legs.

The chart-topping rap star - who is well-known for her steamy music videos - wrote on Twitter: "I wish I had long a** legs but all I got is this long a** back (sic)"

Iggy also revealed the problems she has with her hair, admitting she fears she'll pull it out by accident.

She wrote on Twitter: "I absolutely hate trying to Get glue out of my hair without going bald (sic)"

Asked why she has glue in her hair, Iggy replied: "Because I glue my tracks into my hair? (sic)"

Prior to that, the rap star admitted that she owes her success to her mother.

Iggy credits her mother for giving her the confidence to pursue her ambitions, and she's determined to do the same for her son Onyx.

Iggy - who announced the arrival of Onyx in June - wrote on Twitter: "The reason why I achieved anything in life is because my mom always gassed me up and I’m doing the same for my baby whatever he does I’m his #1 day one fan. (sic)"