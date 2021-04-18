Rap star Iggy Azalea has revealed she feels misunderstood.
Iggy Azalea feels "lonely".
The chart-topping rap star has taken to Twitter to reveal that she feels misunderstood and conceded that she's feeling isolated amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Iggy, 30 - who announced the arrival of her son, Onyx Kelly, in June last year - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "This is so melodramatic but Sometimes I really feel like no one on this entire planet understands me and its lonely as f***. (sic)"
Iggy also hinted at her loneliness prior to that.
The rap star - who previously dated the likes of Playboi Carti, the father of her son, and basketball player Nick Young - wrote on Twitter: "Lovers become strangers and I hate that for all of us."
By contrast, Iggy insisted earlier this month that she feels "100 times happier" than last year.
The rap star - who was born in Australia but now lives in the US - also confirmed that she's enjoying her life as a single woman.
She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "1 year later and 100 times happier, I love that for me."
The blonde beauty - who split from Playboi Carti last year - subsequently insisted she's not desperate to find a new boyfriend anytime soon, revealing that other things were topping her list of priorities.
She wrote on Twitter: "I have a list of things I need to get and a man just didn’t make the final cut (sic)"
Iggy has also admitted to feeling "embarrassed" about reading to her son.
The 'Work' hitmaker revealed it's taken her a bit of time to come to terms with the challenges of motherhood, admitting she initially felt self-conscious about some of her parental duties.
She shared on Twitter: "It seems silly but when I first had my son I felt embarrassed to read books aloud and put on silly voices etc. but now I get so into it and I don’t even care. (sic)"
