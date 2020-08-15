Iggy Azalea can't wait to celebrate Halloween with her son.

The 30-year-old rap star confirmed in June that she'd given birth to a son with Playboi Carti named Onyx Carter, and Iggy has now revealed she's excited to dress up with her baby on October 31.

The blonde beauty - who has been dating Playboi since 2018 - said on Twitter: ''Halloween is around the corner and I can't wait to be a dork and dress up with my baby.''

Iggy posted her message shortly after revealing her son's name via social media, confirming Onyx's moniker on Instagram a month after she revealed she'd become a mother in secret.

In an Instagram post, Iggy shared an audio clip of her chatting with her baby boy, which she titled: ''Amethyst & Onyx. (sic)''

Iggy admitted she'd been ''waiting for the right time'' to announce her son's name because she felt ''anxious'' to share such a large part of her life with her fans.

Writing on her Instagram Story at the time, she said: ''I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realise I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world ... I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words. (sic)''

Prior to that, Iggy claimed to have matured over recent years, having attracted criticism earlier in her career.

She said: ''I'm thinking a lot more heavily about what I say, what the repercussions of that may be, and being more responsible.

''It's not that I go out of my way not to say anything or be quiet, I think that it's just that when you really think about what you want to say, you might have less that comes out of your mouth. Because when you're just yapping, you could have a bit of verbal diarrhoea.''