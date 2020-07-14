Idris Elba has opened up about the ''pretty traumatic'' mental impact he and his wife Sabrina Dhowre went through when they had Covid-19.
Idris Elba says the ''mental impact'' of Covid-19 was ''pretty traumatic'' on himself and his wife Sabrina Dhowre.
The 'Luther' star and his spouse both tested positive for the virus in April but had only had a few symptoms, and Idris has admitted the fact that little was known about the deadly respiratory infection and how it affects its victims was extremely worrying and took its toll on his and the 32-year-old model's mental health.
In an interview with the Radio Times magazine, he explained: ''I was asymptomatic so I didn't get the major symptoms everyone else got.
''Mentally, it hit me very bad, because a lot was unknown about it.
''I felt very compelled to speak about it, just because it was such an unknown.
''So the mental impact of that on both myself and my wife was pretty traumatic.''
The former star of 'The Wire' added that he was grateful for lockdown because it gave him the time to recover from the virus.
He admitted: ''I needed the lockdown to try to get over it.
''And it turns out the world actually probably needed the lockdown, too.''
The 47-year-old actor previously said it felt the right thing to do to share his diagnosis as it ''opened up a lot of conversation around it''.
He said: ''My wife and I felt like it was the right thing to do, to share it with you guys. Right now though, I am feeling okay. Woke up this morning, didn't have any symptoms. My voice is a little tired ... checking my fever twice a day. Feel good, feel okay. Been doing a lot of reading about it. You know, asymptomatic is what comes up.''
Several celebrities were struck down with Covid-19, including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, pop star Pink and Britain's Prince Charles.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other...
A multi-strand drama set in London, this film is very nicely shot and acted, but...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
An attempt to muscle in on Luc Besson's Taken-style of thriller, this is an odd...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...