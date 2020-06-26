Idris Elba says ''success has not negated racism'' for him and his parents always warned him he would have to be ''twice as good as the white man'' to succeed in life.
Idris Elba says ''success has not negated racism'' for him.
The 47-year-old actor and DJ revealed that his parents always warned him he would have to be ''twice as good as the white man'' to succeed in life and said that even though he is a Hollywood star, he still has to deal with racism.
While taking part in 'The Reckoning: The Arts And Black Lives Matter' event, Idris said: ''Success has not negated racism for me. Asking me about racism is like asking me about how long I have been breathing.''
Idris said that the first time Black people have ''any consciousness around their skin it is usually about racism'' and added: ''that stays with you regardless of whether you become successful or you beat the system''.
Idris also revealed that his parents told him: ''if you want to make it in this world, you have to be twice as good as the white man''.
Meanwhile, Idris previously credited his parents for setting him on the road to success, explaining that they taught him ''the importance of independence'' and hard work.
He said: ''I was an only child by immigrant parents from Sierra Leone, West Africa. And they worked hard for what they had. This way of life taught me the importance of independence and relying on myself for my own success.''
And in 2016, Idris bemoaned the lack of diversity in the entertainment industry and spoke about the need for better representation for Black people, members of the LGBTQ community, women and those with disabilities.
He said: ''You have to ask the question - are Black people normally playing petty criminals? Are women always the love interest or talking about men? Are gay people always stereotyped? Are disabled people ever seen at all?''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other...
A multi-strand drama set in London, this film is very nicely shot and acted, but...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
An attempt to muscle in on Luc Besson's Taken-style of thriller, this is an odd...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...