Idris Elba thinks racist films and televisions shouldn't be pulled from broadcast - and just have a warning label added.

The 'Luther' star feels it is important that these shows are still aired, rather than taken off streaming platforms, to allow freedom of speech. However, he believes a warning should be made before it's broadcasted as it's ''not suitable'' for all.

Speaking to the Radio Times, he said: ''I'm very much a believer in freedom of speech. But the thing about freedom of speech is that it's not suitable for everybody. That's why we have a rating system. We tell you that this particular content is rated U, PG, 15, 18. To mock the truth, you have to know the truth. But to censor racist themes within a show, to pull it - wait a second, I think viewers should know that people made shows like this.

''Out of respect for the time and the movement, commissioners and archive-holders pulling things they think are exceptionally tone-deaf at this time - fair enough and good for you. But I think, moving forward, people should know that freedom of speech is accepted, but the audience should know what they're getting into. I don't believe in censorship. I believe that we should be allowed to say what we want to say. Because, after all, we're story-makers.''

Meanwhile, Idris previously insisted he is pleased that he is starting to see ''the needle start to move'' in regards to on-screen diversity.

He said: ''Four years ago I stood in parliament and gave a speech about the importance of on-screen diversity - and diversity of thought - in shaping the world. Four years later I've seen the needle start to move. I'm encouraged to see companies, businesses, organisations, individuals change the way they feel about equality. But when things get tough, diversity often suffers, and we can't lose the momentum and let things go backwards.''