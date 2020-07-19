'Luther' star Idris Elba has been offered £5 million to join Apple TV+, according to an insider.
Idris Elba has reportedly been offered £5 million to join Apple TV+.
The 47-year-old actor has been offered the eye-watering sum of money to make TV shows and films for Apple, which is desperate to fight off competition from Netflix.
A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''Landing a heavyweight multi-talent like Idris who is not just an actor, but a producer, director and musician is a coup for Apple.
''He's universally liked, extremely talented, versatile, and will bring in the viewers globally. For both parties it's a win, win situation.''
The lucrative offer is being led by Jay Hunt, who commissioned 'Luther' while at the BBC and he's subsequently become Apple's European content chief.
Meanwhile, Idris recently revealed he doesn't agree with censoring or deleting old TV shows.
The London-born actor questioned the decision to remove programmes from streaming platforms and TV channels, because he believes viewers should ''should know that people made shows like this''.
He said: ''To mock the truth, you have to know the truth. But to censor racist themes within a show, to pull it ... I think viewers should know that people made shows like this.
''Commissioners and archive-holders pulling things they think are exceptionally tone-deaf at this time - fair enough and good for you.
''But I think, moving forward, people should know that freedom of speech is accepted, but the audience should know what they're getting into.''
As well as suggesting content warnings before offending episodes, Idris - who didn't refer to a specific show - called for artists to be allowed the freedom to create.
He explained: ''I don't believe in censorship. I believe that we should be allowed to say what we want to say. Because, after all, we're story-makers.''
