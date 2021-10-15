Idris Elba decided to bring 'Luther' to the big screen in response to speculation that he could be the next 'James Bond'.

The 49-year-old actor will reprise the role of DCI John Luther in a Netflix film based on the hit BBC detective drama and admits that talk linking him as Daniel Craig's replacement as 007 inspired him to make a movie where he takes centre stage.

Idris explained: "The writer, Neil Cross, and I had this ambition about four years ago and it really came from those Bond rumours, with everyone wanting to see me in a film in the central position like that.

"That's where Neil and I sat down and looked at 'Luther' and thought, 'That could be a sick film if we could make that happen.'"

'The Harder They Fall' star also explained that he has to get back in the gym to bulk up for the part, with filming set to begin next month.

Idris told the Spotify podcast Who We Be TALKS: "I'm training for it at the moment and start work on it on November 1."

The star previously suggested that he could take Luther abroad for his big-screen bow, which will also feature Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis.

The 'Suicide Squad' actor explained: "'Luther' has all the ingredients to echo those classic films of the 90s like 'Seven' and 'Along Came A Spider'.

"I think what we'd like to attempt is use that as a blueprint to create it. It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther.

"Essentially we just want to try and take it to a much bigger remit and scale and perhaps international as well."