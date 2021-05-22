Idris Elba has revealed plans are in place for the 'Luther' spin-off movie to enter production later this summer.
Idris Elba has confirmed production on the 'Luther' movie is due to begin in September.
The London-born actor - who plays DCI John Luther in the crime-drama series - has revealed the team are just months away from "pulling the green light on production" on the feature-length spin-off.
He told Variety: “We go into production, fingers crossed, in September. I’m so excited about it, it’s been a long time coming.
“We’re very, very close to pulling the green light on production.”
Rumours of a 'Luther' movie had been swirling for years, and Idris previously suggested he could take the drama overseas if he gets the go ahead to make a movie.
He explained: "'Luther' has all the ingredients to echo those classic films of the 90s like 'Seven' and 'Along Came A Spider'.
"I think what we'd like to attempt is use that as a blueprint to create it. It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning 'Luther'.
"Essentially we just want to try and take it to a much bigger remit and scale and perhaps international as well."
The 48-year-old star has portrayed the titular role for fives seasons since the show launched back in 2010.
The 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' star previously admitted it was "depressing" filming 'Luther' because of the harrowing storylines.
He said: "It's a tough show to make; it's not fun making Luther.
"It's very gruelling. Tough, long hours and obviously because of the nature of the type of show it is, it deals with murder, it's depressing if I'm honest. But it's a good bit of drama and the fans really love it."
