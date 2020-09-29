Artist:
Song title: War
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Alternative

With their new album 'Ultra Mono' out now on Partisan records, Idles drop a video for their song 'War'. The band are planning on playing a series of intimate shows in 2021, COVID restrictions allowing, from April in the UK.

