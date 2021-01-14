TV audiences are hooked on predatory nature documentaries in the politically-charged video for Idles' newest track 'Reigns', taken from last year's album 'Ultra Mono'.
The video, directed by Theo Watkins and which seems entirely composed of stock footage, sees audiences reacting with glee as a hungry predators like lions and hyenas take down their prey, presumably a metaphor for the joy humankind finds in war and suffering as the song vehemently asks: "How does it feel to have shanked the working classes into dust? / How does it feel to have won the war that nobody wants?"
The band's third album 'Ultra Mono' was released in September 2020 through Partisan Records as the follow-up to 2018's iconic 'Joy as an Act of Resistance'. It earned widespread critical acclaim and became their first album to top the UK charts. It was a punk-rock tour de force carried by an unapologetic authenticity and a savage honesty that last year (and this year perhaps even more so) truly needed.
Idles are scheduled to embark on their UK and European tour this Spring, kicking off with a sold out show at Southampton's 1865 venue on April 12th; that is assuming that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted by that point.
