Only a year after the release of their number one album ‘Ultra Mono’, Idles are back with another project entitled ‘Crawler’ - and new single ‘Car Crash’ is a violent and visceral representation of that.
The accompanying video is a montage of car crash clips from artist Matthew Cusick’s ‘File on Motor Transgression, 2011’; a collection of car chase scenes from old American movies; edited together by the band’s own Lee Kiernan.
‘Car Crash’ takes its influence from frontman Joe Talbot’s own terrifying experience with a motor accident.
“It’s the horrific, comedown hangover – waking up in the morning and realising the smashes, like, what the f**k am I doing with my life?” He said of the accident.
The song follows previously released track ‘The Beachland Ballroom’; the first taste of this highly anticipated fourth album. The new record sees Idles re-team with producer Mark Bowen, as well as Kenny Beats.
The band are set to embark on a sold-out tour of the UK and Ireland in 2022, including four nights at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.
‘Crawler’ will be released on November 12th 2021 through Partisan Records.
