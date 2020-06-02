'Frozen 2' is to launch on Disney+ in the UK on July 3.

The animated sequel, which features the voices of Idina Menzel and Josh Gad, will be available to viewers in Britain and Ireland two weeks earlier than originally planned.

The movie follows Elsa (Idina) and Anna (Kristen Bell), who are joined by companions Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh) and Sven as they embark on a quest to discover the cause of Elsa's magical powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle.

The musical adventure was popular with both audiences and critics and became the second highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Fans will also get the chance to see a new documentary series that explores how the movie was made. 'Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2' will premiere globally on the streaming service on June 26.

The six-part series sees the filmmakers, artists, songwriters and cast open their doors to reveal that hard work that goes into making such a highly anticipated film.

Josh voiced loveable snowman Olaf in the Disney franchise but doesn't think that his character has ''earned'' a spin-off movie.

The 39-year-old actor believes that Olaf is too closely attached to the other characters to lead his own motion picture.

Asked about the possibility, Josh told PopCulture.com: ''Probably not. And I'll tell you why.

''I feel like Olaf really is a part of the fabric of the actual stories that include Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, etc.

''And to me, separating him from that group doesn't necessarily feel warranted and doesn't necessarily feel earned.''

However, Josh has reprised his role as Olaf in a new series of shorts.

The 'At Home With Olaf' series has been developed by Disney animator Hyrum Osmond - the supervising animator of Olaf from the first 'Frozen' film - to entertain fans who are stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shorts are available for free on the Disney Magic Moments video portal and Walt Disney Animation Studios YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.