'Frozen 2' will be available to viewers on Disney+ in the UK on July 3, two weeks earlier than originally planned.
'Frozen 2' is to launch on Disney+ in the UK on July 3.
The animated sequel, which features the voices of Idina Menzel and Josh Gad, will be available to viewers in Britain and Ireland two weeks earlier than originally planned.
The movie follows Elsa (Idina) and Anna (Kristen Bell), who are joined by companions Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh) and Sven as they embark on a quest to discover the cause of Elsa's magical powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle.
The musical adventure was popular with both audiences and critics and became the second highest-grossing animated film of all time.
Fans will also get the chance to see a new documentary series that explores how the movie was made. 'Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2' will premiere globally on the streaming service on June 26.
The six-part series sees the filmmakers, artists, songwriters and cast open their doors to reveal that hard work that goes into making such a highly anticipated film.
Josh voiced loveable snowman Olaf in the Disney franchise but doesn't think that his character has ''earned'' a spin-off movie.
The 39-year-old actor believes that Olaf is too closely attached to the other characters to lead his own motion picture.
Asked about the possibility, Josh told PopCulture.com: ''Probably not. And I'll tell you why.
''I feel like Olaf really is a part of the fabric of the actual stories that include Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, etc.
''And to me, separating him from that group doesn't necessarily feel warranted and doesn't necessarily feel earned.''
However, Josh has reprised his role as Olaf in a new series of shorts.
The 'At Home With Olaf' series has been developed by Disney animator Hyrum Osmond - the supervising animator of Olaf from the first 'Frozen' film - to entertain fans who are stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The shorts are available for free on the Disney Magic Moments video portal and Walt Disney Animation Studios YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Disney learns a lesson from Pixar's Brave, giving these orphaned princesses some feisty purpose that...
The cast and crew of upcoming animated Disney adventure 'Frozen' talk about the visual beauty...
In a fairly surprising move, Disney has come forward and shown it has an actual...
Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning revolutionary rock opera Rent tells the story of a group of...