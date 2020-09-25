Ice Cube is to star in a new sci-fi film.

The 51-year-old rapper and actor has teamed up with Universal for the as-yet untitled project, which will be produced by Patrick Aiello and Timur Bekmambetov.

Plot details on the movie are vague but it is described as a grounded sci-fi film that explores the themes of privacy versus surveillance. Rich Lee is directing from a script written by Kenneth Golde.

The film has been greenlighted by Universal and is set to begin production next month. The studio are reportedly encouraged to use the new technology that has been developed by Bekmambetov.

The new technology allows production to be completed remotely with cast and crew working from their individual separate locations, particularly useful amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hip hop legend Ice Cube has took on a variety of film roles since making his acting drama in Los Angeles gang drama 'Boyz n the Hood' in 1991.

His filmography includes roles in 'Friday', 'Anaconda', 'Three Kings' and the 'Ride Along' comedies and he has delved into the sci-fi genre before when he appeared in John Carpenter's 2001 movie 'Ghosts of Mars'.

He is also in the process of shooting sports biopic 'Flint Strong' for Universal although production has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The 'Check Yo Self' hitmaker previously explained how he was glad to have dipped his toes into acting as there is ''longevity'' in the profession.

He said: ''I'm going with acting, because of longevity. As an athlete, you got 10, maybe 12 years, then you're looking for something to do. So I will go with acting as a long shelf life.''