Sir Ian Holm has died at the age of 88.

The British actor - famous for his roles in 'Alien', 'Lord of the Rings', 'Chariots of Fire' and 'Time Bandits' - passed away on Friday (19.06.20) from a ''Parkinson's related'' illness at hospital surrounded by his family.

A statement from his agent Alex Irwin read: ''It is with great sadness we can confirm that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88. He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer. His illness was Parkinson's related.

''An established star of the Royal Shakespeare Company, and Harold Pinter's favourite actor, Sir Ian was globally recognised for his extraordinarily impressive and varied career which included highlights such as 'Chariots of Fire', 'The Fifth Element', 'Alien', 'The Sweet Hereafter', 'Time Bandits', 'The Emperor's New Clothes' and 'The Madness' of 'King George'.

''His portrayal of Bilbo Baggins in 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogies ensured the magic of his craft could be shared by all generations.

''He was a genius of stage and screen, winning multiple awards and loved by directors, audiences and his colleagues alike. His sparkling wit always accompanied a mischievous twinkle in his eye.

''Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.''

Holm received the 1967 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor for his performance as Lenny in theatre production 'The Homecoming' and the 1998 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor for his performance in the title role in 'King Lear'.

Film fans will always remember his portrayal of sinister malfunctioning android Ash in Sir Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi horror classic 'Alien'.

Holm is survived by his fourth wife, Sophie de Stempel, and five children from previous relationships.