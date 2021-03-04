Ian Brown has resigned himself as the headliner for Neighbourhood Weekender.

The former Stone Roses frontman has announced he will no longer perform at the festival in his hometown of Warrington, because he's against the idea of having to prove you've had a COVID-19 vaccine to be permitted entry to events.

The delayed music extravaganza is now due to take place between September 3 and September 5.

Brown tweeted: “My Saturday night headline show at NHBD Weekender Festival will now not happen! I refuse to accept vaccination proof as condition of entry. Refunds are available! X."

The festival's organisers have confirmed the 'I Am The Resurrection' singer will no longer be performing and announced rock band James as his replacement to top the bill on Saturday, September 4, with a new poster for the three-dayer released.

Announcing the rescheduled dates after the event was postponed last May due to the pandemic, festival bosses said: "Following the recent government announcement we are moving Neighbourhood Weekender to Friday 3, Saturday 4 & Sunday 5 September 2021."

The idea of having a vaccine passport has been debated in the UK, as a means of ensuring everyone is protected from the highly-infectious virus before attending festivals, shows and clubs.

Anti-vaxxer Brown previously raised eyebrows when he tweeted: "NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX."

And he also took aim at the media and the government for their "lies and propaganda".

In another post, he wrote: "So I'm a Conspiracy Theorist HA! a term invented by the lame stream media to discredit those who can smell and see through the government/media lies and propaganda (sic)"