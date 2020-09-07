Hugo Weaving admits that he ''really wanted'' to reprise the role of Agent Smith in 'The Matrix 4' as he opened up on missing out on the film due to scheduling conflicts.
Hugo Weaving ''really wanted'' to return as Agent Smith in 'The Matrix 4' but was prevented from doing so by a scheduling conflict.
The 60-year-old actor gave a memorable performance as the AI villain in the original trilogy and his battles with Keanu Reeves' Neo featured some of the most acclaimed CGI and stunt work seen in the cinema in the early 2000s.
Weaving was offered the chance to come back as Agent Smith by director Lana Wachowski in the new film but as shooting clashed with his starring role in the theatre production of 'The Visit' he felt he had to honour his already agreed commitment.
Speaking to Collider, Hugo explained: ''Lana was very keen for me to be a part of ('The Matrix 4'). I really wanted to because I'm very, very fond of all of them.''
The 'Lord of the Rings' star revealed that he felt ''reticence'' about returning to the sci-fi franchise, but was convinced to join the project by the script before his scheduling headache.
Hugo said: ''I had some initial reticence about the idea of going back to revisit 'The Matrix', after having already done three films, but then I read the script and got an offer to my agent. I immediately responded yes to that, and then we went into negotiation.
''I was doing a play, at the time, but we were working out dates and things so that I could do both. And then, Lana decided that she didn't wanna change her dates, so I couldn't do it. In a nutshell, that's what happened.''
Weaving - who has worked with Lana on other movies such as 'V for Vendetta' and 'Cloud Atlas' - admits it is a ''shame'' that he won't be able to reunite with cast members such as Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.
He said: ''There are a lot of people on that set that I would love to see again. It's such a shame that I'm not doing it, but I'm not, and that's fine.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Based on an astounding true story, this battlefield drama mixes warm emotion with intense action...
When Myrtle (Tilly) was little, she lived a happy life, along with her mother in...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In 2005, Australian author Tim Winton collected a series of 17 short stories and published...
Life-changing moments feature in each of the nine short films in this Australian anthology, and...
A strong undercurrent of Aussie black humour helps make this revolting story just about palatable,...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
This tightly wound drama evokes a strikingly inventive sense of the Wild West in the...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
Bilbo Baggins has narrowly escaped several deadly confrontations with the likes of trolls, stone giants...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and their company thirteen dwarves have managed to leave the Misty Mountains...