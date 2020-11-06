Hugh Laurie and Emilia Clarke will be part of an all-star voice cast for the adaptation of Terry Pratchett's novel 'The Amazing Maurice'.
Hugh Laurie and Emilia Clarke will be part of the voice cast for 'The Amazing Maurice'.
The pair lead an all-star ensemble lending their voices to the animated flick as David Thewlis, Himesh Patel, Gemma Arterton and Hugh Bonneville have also joined the film.
The flick is an adaptation of the late Sir Terry Pratchett's 2001 book 'The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents' which is part of the author's iconic Discworld series. It is a take on the popular folk tale of the Pied Piper.
The plot follows a streetwise ginger cat who has the perfect money-making scam. He discovers a child who plays a pipe and befriends a horde of talking rats. But when they reach the town of Bad Blintz, their con goes awry.
Toby Genkel and Florian Westermann have been tapped to direct for Sky Cinema. The film is slated for release in 2022 and has the backing of Pratchett's estate. It is being produced in association with the author's production company Narrativia.
Sky are also producing the movie alongside Germany's Ulysses Filmproduktion and British banner Cantilever Media.
Sarah Wright, director of Sky cinema and acquisitions at Sky UK and Ireland, said: "'The Amazing Maurice' is a fantastic story from a legendary author, and I couldn't think of a better tale to bring to life as an animated film for all the family.
"I'm excited to work with Ulysses Filmproduktion and Cantilever Media to bring this exclusive new movie to Sky Cinema audiences in 2022."
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
Big summer blockbusters are so rarely optimistic that it's tricky to know how to take...
Casey Newton loves inventing and all things scientific, but she's definitely got a problem with...
Casey Newton is a gifted budding scientist, though has occasionally found herself in trouble with...
When young science enthusiast Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) fell into a spot of trouble with...
There's plenty of potential for jagged black humour in this suburban comedy-drama, but the filmmakers...
David Walling and Terry Ostroff are totally inseparable. Living across the street from each other...
This lively holiday romp has a steady stream of sharp verbal and visual gags that...
Arthur Christmas is the clumsy youngest son of the famous Santa Claus. Together with his...
What could have been a painfully childish animated Easter romp is given a shot of...
Watch the trailer for Monsters Vs Aliens. When a UFO hits down to Earth in...
Street Kings Trailer LAPD corruption comes under the spotlight in Street Kings, the taut police...
Fans of "Stuart Little," the classic E. B. White's children's book about a congenial little...