Hugh Laurie and Emilia Clarke will be part of the voice cast for 'The Amazing Maurice'.

The pair lead an all-star ensemble lending their voices to the animated flick as David Thewlis, Himesh Patel, Gemma Arterton and Hugh Bonneville have also joined the film.

The flick is an adaptation of the late Sir Terry Pratchett's 2001 book 'The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents' which is part of the author's iconic Discworld series. It is a take on the popular folk tale of the Pied Piper.

The plot follows a streetwise ginger cat who has the perfect money-making scam. He discovers a child who plays a pipe and befriends a horde of talking rats. But when they reach the town of Bad Blintz, their con goes awry.

Toby Genkel and Florian Westermann have been tapped to direct for Sky Cinema. The film is slated for release in 2022 and has the backing of Pratchett's estate. It is being produced in association with the author's production company Narrativia.

Sky are also producing the movie alongside Germany's Ulysses Filmproduktion and British banner Cantilever Media.

Sarah Wright, director of Sky cinema and acquisitions at Sky UK and Ireland, said: "'The Amazing Maurice' is a fantastic story from a legendary author, and I couldn't think of a better tale to bring to life as an animated film for all the family.

"I'm excited to work with Ulysses Filmproduktion and Cantilever Media to bring this exclusive new movie to Sky Cinema audiences in 2022."