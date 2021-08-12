Hugh Jackman wanted to star in 'Reminiscence' as he loved how the plot "kept going all over the place".
Hugh Jackman was desperate to star in the "unique" 'Reminiscence'.
The 52-year-old star plays Nick Bannister in the new sci-fi movie and was fascinated by how the film "kept going all over the place", even if he didn't consider the motion picture to be "cool".
Hugh told ComicBook.com: "I actually rang my agent 20 pages in saying, 'I know this is not a very cool, like a poker movie to make, but I'm totally doing this movie.'
"I'd hear about, I'd seen some pictures. She'd told me through the world of the film, but not the whole story. And I thought the movie in the first 10, 15 pages was, I'd say it's a genre film. I understand. I'm playing like a Sam Spade, Bogart-type character. Here we go."
The 'X-Men' star continued: "And then I'm like, 'Oh, hang on. Oh, oh, that's cool. Oh no, it's sci-fi. Oh, it's a romance. No, it's a thriller!' And it kept going all over the place. And it's just so unique and different. And I love that for audiences. And for me, it was a screaming 'Yes', an easy one."
Hugh had to fight underwater in Lisa Joy's movie and admits that he "learned a lot" from the challenging scenes.
'The Greatest Showman' actor shared: "There's some really nice, long shots that she liked to do. Sort of 'Old Boy'-style, long shots of action down the corridor. That's hard. That took a lot of choreography and a lot of work.
"And then all the underwater stuff, the stuff I had never done before. I didn't think, I can't think of ever doing it before. But we were, we spent a week on the water doing long takes of being in pianos and chandeliers. It was a very sort of surreal thing. And I really learned a lot from that."
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
In an almost fourth-wall-breaking episode, the latest installment of the Wolverine movie series acknowledges the...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
This is a terrific small film about artificial intelligence wrapped within a much bigger, less...
Mankind has the potential to build wondrous things, yet it also truly fears what it...