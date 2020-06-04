Hugh Jackman has vowed to ''reflect, refocus'' and be a part of changes to tackle racism.

The 51-year-old actor - who has adopted children Oscar, 19, and Ava, 14, with wife Deborra-Lee Furness - has been having many conversations with friends around the world about the unequality in society following the death of George Floyd, who died when a police officer knelt on his neck last week, and has taken inspiration from the late Nelson Mandela.

He wrote on Instagram: ''In difficult times when I'm unsure what to do, or how to lead my family ... I reach for the words of my mentors who've helped guide me through life.

''One of those mentors is Nelson Mandela. He said 'Racism must be opposed by all means that it has at its disposal'. No truer words have been spoken.

''The tragic death of George Floyd has prompted many conversations in my home and with friends around the world. Conversations that are, in large part, long past due.

''A friend from the Areyonga community in Australia emailed me over the weekend. He said, 'The protests that are in the US are on my lounge TV and all over the Red Center. We know how they feel'.

''This was such a timely reminder that what's happening in the U.S. is happening all over the world, including my home country.''

The 'Greatest Showman' star hopes the tragedy of George's death will be a ''catalyst for change''.

He continued: ''I was taught, and try to teach my kids: the balance between the head and the heart, between emotion and reason is very difficult. My instinct is always that when emotion is high, I try to call on reason. And, when my brain is dominating, I try to open my heart.

''My emotions tell me that we need to take this tragic loss (and all those that came before) to change systemic racism the world over. My reason tells me that one size does not fit all.

''We need to listen and begin to try to understand.

'' My heart goes out to George Floyd's family. May his untimely death be a catalyst for change. I will use this moment to reflect, to refocus and to make sure I am part of change.''

Hugh previously admitted he and his wife ''specifically'' asked to adopt biracial children because they often have a ''hard time''.

He said: ''Mixed-race babies have such a hard time being adopted that Deb and I checked off that box specifically when we were filling out our forms.

''Our lawyer brought the form back to us and said, 'This is not the time to be politically correct. Are you sure this is what you want? We were definite about it.''