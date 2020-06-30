Hugh Jackman thinks he's ''boring''.

The 'Greatest Showman' actor believes his wife, Deborra-lee Furness, is an ''awesome'' partner for him because she makes him have fun when things are getting too serious.

He said: ''I'm kind of a little like my dad in that way.

''Things can become very serious: This is what we need to do.

''I can just be a little serious and a little boring. Actually, Deb will kind of say that to me.

''She'll be like, 'Hello, hello? Come on, we can have some fun here!' She's awesome for me.''

His friend and 'Les Miserables' co-star, Anne Hathaway, agreed he's found the perfect partner.

Speaking in conversation together for Variety's Actors on Actors series, she said: ''What I learned about you when we were on 'Les Miz' is that you're so charming and so unflappable, but you're actually really serious.

''I think that someone like Deb is great for you, because I think you guys complement each other...

''I never found you boring.''

In 2009, Hugh hosted the Academy Awards and he recalled how his wife - with whom he has children Oscar, 20, and 14-year-old Ava - made a joke at his expense when he first landed the job.

He recalled: ''I was on a press tour when I got the call. I just said yes, because it was Spielberg calling, right? You just say yes. I'm a kid from Sydney, Australia, right?

''I just asked myself the question, OK, if you're on your deathbed and someone goes, 'Yeah, I think I should have done the Oscars but I was a bit scared.' Then, you don't want to be going, 'Yeah, I really should have done it.'

''I remember Deb walking in, it was five minutes later.

''She walked into the room and she looked at me, she goes, 'Are you OK?' I said, 'You're about to get in the bed with a host of the 81st Academy Awards.' She goes, 'Billy Crystal is here?' which is cool.