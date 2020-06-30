Hugh Jackman thinks he's chosen an ''awesome'' partner in wife Deborra-lee Furness because she makes him have fun when he's getting too serious.
Hugh Jackman thinks he's ''boring''.
The 'Greatest Showman' actor believes his wife, Deborra-lee Furness, is an ''awesome'' partner for him because she makes him have fun when things are getting too serious.
He said: ''I'm kind of a little like my dad in that way.
''Things can become very serious: This is what we need to do.
''I can just be a little serious and a little boring. Actually, Deb will kind of say that to me.
''She'll be like, 'Hello, hello? Come on, we can have some fun here!' She's awesome for me.''
His friend and 'Les Miserables' co-star, Anne Hathaway, agreed he's found the perfect partner.
Speaking in conversation together for Variety's Actors on Actors series, she said: ''What I learned about you when we were on 'Les Miz' is that you're so charming and so unflappable, but you're actually really serious.
''I think that someone like Deb is great for you, because I think you guys complement each other...
''I never found you boring.''
In 2009, Hugh hosted the Academy Awards and he recalled how his wife - with whom he has children Oscar, 20, and 14-year-old Ava - made a joke at his expense when he first landed the job.
He recalled: ''I was on a press tour when I got the call. I just said yes, because it was Spielberg calling, right? You just say yes. I'm a kid from Sydney, Australia, right?
''I just asked myself the question, OK, if you're on your deathbed and someone goes, 'Yeah, I think I should have done the Oscars but I was a bit scared.' Then, you don't want to be going, 'Yeah, I really should have done it.'
''I remember Deb walking in, it was five minutes later.
''She walked into the room and she looked at me, she goes, 'Are you OK?' I said, 'You're about to get in the bed with a host of the 81st Academy Awards.' She goes, 'Billy Crystal is here?' which is cool.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
In an almost fourth-wall-breaking episode, the latest installment of the Wolverine movie series acknowledges the...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
This is a terrific small film about artificial intelligence wrapped within a much bigger, less...
Mankind has the potential to build wondrous things, yet it also truly fears what it...