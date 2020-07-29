Hugh Jackman says the Covid-19 lockdown has strengthened his marriage to Deborra-lee Furness.

The pair have been married for 24 years but Hugh - who has children, Oscar, 20, and Ava, 15 with Deborra - revealed that the couple have had the opportunity to spend more time together this year than ever before.

He told Extra: ''We were just saying the other day - we have never spent this much time together. But having this time without either of us working, being with the family ... we've had this opportunity to be together, and the results are in: closer.''

Back in March, Hugh revealed that ''the longer [marriage] goes on the better it gets''.

He said: ''We're always learning, and humans change so you have to; even though we've been together 25 years, you've got to reset all the time. I'm always reeling in how funny she is and how amazing she is and how smart she is. The longer it goes on the better it gets.''

Hugh, 51, and Deborra, 64, met on the set of Australian TV series 'Correlli' and he was smitten from the start.

He explained: ''My first job out of drama school - it was a massive break for me. I was really scared. Deb, she was a big star. I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I'll never forget: she took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, 'Hi, I'm Deborra-lee Furness, nice to meet you.' I remember thinking, 'I like this girl.'''