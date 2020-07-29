Hugh Jackman says the Covid-19 lockdown has strengthened his marriage to Deborra-lee Furness as they have had the chance to spend lots of time together.
Hugh Jackman says the Covid-19 lockdown has strengthened his marriage to Deborra-lee Furness.
The pair have been married for 24 years but Hugh - who has children, Oscar, 20, and Ava, 15 with Deborra - revealed that the couple have had the opportunity to spend more time together this year than ever before.
He told Extra: ''We were just saying the other day - we have never spent this much time together. But having this time without either of us working, being with the family ... we've had this opportunity to be together, and the results are in: closer.''
Back in March, Hugh revealed that ''the longer [marriage] goes on the better it gets''.
He said: ''We're always learning, and humans change so you have to; even though we've been together 25 years, you've got to reset all the time. I'm always reeling in how funny she is and how amazing she is and how smart she is. The longer it goes on the better it gets.''
Hugh, 51, and Deborra, 64, met on the set of Australian TV series 'Correlli' and he was smitten from the start.
He explained: ''My first job out of drama school - it was a massive break for me. I was really scared. Deb, she was a big star. I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I'll never forget: she took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, 'Hi, I'm Deborra-lee Furness, nice to meet you.' I remember thinking, 'I like this girl.'''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
In an almost fourth-wall-breaking episode, the latest installment of the Wolverine movie series acknowledges the...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
This is a terrific small film about artificial intelligence wrapped within a much bigger, less...
Mankind has the potential to build wondrous things, yet it also truly fears what it...