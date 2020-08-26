Hugh Jackman wants to get Ryan Reynolds a flaming package of ''dog poo'' for his birthday.

The 51-year-old star and the 'Deadpool' actor - who are actually close friends - don't hold back when it comes to their public, very tongue-in-cheek feud, and things could be set to escalate in a messy way.

Discussing a potential gift for Ryan's upcoming 44th birthday in October, Hugh told SiriusXM's 'The Jess Cagle Show': ''The first thing that came to mind was a game we used to play as kids, did you ever play that game, we used to call it 'Ring and Run'?

''Where you go knock on someone's door and run away. What's that called here... 'Ding Dong Ditch'.

''So of course my older brother took it to the next level and when you came to open the door there was a package that was on fire.

''The package was filled with various amounts of dog poo from the neighbourhood. So you would stamp it out... That's the first thing that came to mind. Something like that, 'Ding Dong Ditch'. Just for fun...Funny.''

Hugh didn't miss an opportunity to mock Ryan as he wished his wife Blake all the best for her 33rd birthday on Tuesday (25.08.20).

He quipped: ''Blake is amazing, I don't know that happened but still she is flawless...

''To think of what she's had to put up with. Let's just think COVID with Ryan. It's amazing.''

The 'Greatest Showman' star had a gift idea for Blake too, as he joked that he hopes ''more than anything that she is on her own with her friends just really enjoying the day''.

Earlier this year, Ryan joked that his pal's wife Deborra-lee Furness should (hang in there'' after the loved up couple marked their 24th anniversary.

Hugh shared a gushing post that read: ''These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fibre of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24 (sic)''

To which Ryan commented underneath: ''Hang in there, Deb.''