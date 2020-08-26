'The Greatest Showman' star Hugh Jackman joked he should get Ryan Reynolds a flaming package of ''dog poo'' for his birthday.
Hugh Jackman wants to get Ryan Reynolds a flaming package of ''dog poo'' for his birthday.
The 51-year-old star and the 'Deadpool' actor - who are actually close friends - don't hold back when it comes to their public, very tongue-in-cheek feud, and things could be set to escalate in a messy way.
Discussing a potential gift for Ryan's upcoming 44th birthday in October, Hugh told SiriusXM's 'The Jess Cagle Show': ''The first thing that came to mind was a game we used to play as kids, did you ever play that game, we used to call it 'Ring and Run'?
''Where you go knock on someone's door and run away. What's that called here... 'Ding Dong Ditch'.
''So of course my older brother took it to the next level and when you came to open the door there was a package that was on fire.
''The package was filled with various amounts of dog poo from the neighbourhood. So you would stamp it out... That's the first thing that came to mind. Something like that, 'Ding Dong Ditch'. Just for fun...Funny.''
Hugh didn't miss an opportunity to mock Ryan as he wished his wife Blake all the best for her 33rd birthday on Tuesday (25.08.20).
He quipped: ''Blake is amazing, I don't know that happened but still she is flawless...
''To think of what she's had to put up with. Let's just think COVID with Ryan. It's amazing.''
The 'Greatest Showman' star had a gift idea for Blake too, as he joked that he hopes ''more than anything that she is on her own with her friends just really enjoying the day''.
Earlier this year, Ryan joked that his pal's wife Deborra-lee Furness should (hang in there'' after the loved up couple marked their 24th anniversary.
Hugh shared a gushing post that read: ''These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fibre of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24 (sic)''
To which Ryan commented underneath: ''Hang in there, Deb.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
In an almost fourth-wall-breaking episode, the latest installment of the Wolverine movie series acknowledges the...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
This is a terrific small film about artificial intelligence wrapped within a much bigger, less...
Mankind has the potential to build wondrous things, yet it also truly fears what it...