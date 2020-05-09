Hugh Jackman has gone back to school.

The 'Greatest Showman' star has been attending the remote classes of Columbia University professor Annette Insdorf, which discusses classical movies through an online panel.

Insiders told the New York Post's Page Six column that the actor has signed on to the studying and during the panel, he revealed that it had ''made him see a bigger picture of every script that comes in, whether it be 'how does this help me grow as an artist,' or 'why are we telling this story?'''

Earlier this year, Hugh was devastated by the death of his acting teacher and mentor Lisle Jones, who passed away in December 2019 at the age of 89.

He shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram and wrote alongside: ''Last week I lost a dear friend and certainly one of the single biggest influences on me as an actor both on stage and off. Lisle Jones.

''I feel tremendous gratitude toward him as a teacher and mentor. His deep love for the craft of acting was palpable, his generosity unmatched. Lisle will be greatly missed but leaves behind a legacy and troth of knowledge that will be past down for generations of actors to come ... Anyone on this planet on their day, when everything is going right, can be a great actor. These next three years are about the other 90% of the time! Lisle Jones, I am forever grateful to you. (sic)''

The 'Greatest Showman' star had previously praised Lisle for being the ''most influential acting teacher I ever had.''

He shared: ''Lisle Jones is the most influential acting teacher I ever had. Still as sharp as ever. A quick reminder of the three things he taught me about acting ... breathe, breathe, breathe! Love you, Lisle.''