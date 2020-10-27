Hugh Grant has confessed that he'd only do a sequel to rom-com classic 'Notting Hill' if his on-screen marriage to Julia Roberts broke down, to prove that there is no "happy ending".
Hugh Grant would only do a sequel to 'Notting Hill' to prove that rom-coms are "a lie" and there is no "happy ending".
The 60-year-old actor plays London bookstore owner Will Thacker in the 1999 classic, who falls for Julia Roberts' famous actress alter ego Anna Scott.
The couple go on to get married and start a family, but the 'Bridget Jones's Diary' star has warned fans that he would only agree to do a sequel to one of the many rom-coms he's starred in, if misery ensues and things go badly wrong in the relationship.
In a Q&A with HBO to promote his new series, 'The Undoing', with Nicole Kidman, he said: "I would like to do a sequel to one of my own romantic comedies that shows what happened after those films ended.
"Really, to prove the terrible lie that they all were, that it was a happy ending."
On his idea for 'Notting Hill', he added: "I'd like to do me and Julia and the hideous divorce that's ensued with really expensive lawyers, children involved in [a] tug of love, floods of tears. Psychologically scarred forever. I'd love to do that film."
Meanwhile, the 'Paddington' star previously admitted he's clueless as to why 'Love Actually' is still so popular.
Hugh played the role of British Prime Minister David in the 2003 festive rom-com, which is still a staple viewing every year for many at Christmastime.
However, he has no idea why it's still so adored.
He admitted: "I don't know why 'Love Actually' is still so popular. Everyone watches it at Christmas, which is nice ... Do I remember anything from filming? I mean, there was the horror of that scene where I had to dance around...
I suspect that was the most excruciating scene ever committed. It wasn't easy for an Englishman in his 40s to do at 7 in the morning, stone-cold sober."
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
The first Paddington movie in 2014 is already such a beloved classic that it's hard...
Since being adopted into the Brown family, Paddington bear is now a big part of...
Although this comedy-drama seems to have been written specifically to give Meryl Streep a chance...
The shows Florence Foster Jenkins put on were true spectacles but there were only a...
Florence Foster Jenkins was never what you might call a 'naturally' talented opera singer, however...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...
Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin are American and Russian government agents respectively - and an...
Throughout the early 1960s, the Cold War was in full swing. Two agents, one from...
Keith Michaels once had it all; recognition and money from an award-winning screenplay and an...
Mad geniuses Tom Tykwer (Perfume) and the Wachowski siblings (The Matrix) boldly take on David...
'Cloud Atlas' is the story of how the separate lives of individuals and their actions...
Aardman returns to hand-crafted clay-mation for this riotous seafaring romp. The film is almost too...
The Pirate Captain, although relentlessly optimistic, has never won the Pirate of the Year Award....