Hugh Grant says fatherhood saved him from being a scary old bachelor and has made him a better actor.
The 60-year-old actor welcomed five children in nine years after previously living a carefree, bachelor lifestyle and says his kids stopped him from becoming a grumpy old man.
Hugh, who has two children with his ex, Tinglan Hong, and three with wife Anna Eberstein, told the Daily Mail's Weekend magazine: ''I think I turned into a slightly scary old golf-addicted bachelor, and to tell you the truth I'm glad to see the back of him.
''I mean, it's completely knackering trying to be a young father in an old man's body and I've found that if you're 60 and there are five small children in the house you can't have a hangover either. But it's worth it. Absolutely.''
Hugh also credits his children with making him a better actor.
He added: ''People say to me 'You've got better as an actor in the last 10 years... Why?' And I sometimes think it may be because of the kids.''
And, Hugh believes that getting older will allow him to show his real self in movie roles.
He explained: ''I don't know if you've ever talked to Richard Curtis about this, but he always found it hilarious that the public might think I really was that nice guy in his films, because he knew very differently. That was a real bit of character acting, because that Mr Nice Guy's never been me. I do find that as I grow older I'm increasingly drawn to, and more comfortable in, revolting roles.''
Meanwhile, Hugh claimed that he is often mistaken for upper-class because of his accent but insisted he grow up without money.
He said: ''Money's lovely. Particularly for me because, despite my sounding the way I do, I didn't grow up rich or privileged.
''I know my voice is confusing, but my background was not a privileged one: My family weren't seriously poor, but we weren't rich by any means.
''We didn't have holidays abroad or anything like that - I didn't even go on an airplane until I was in my 20s.''
