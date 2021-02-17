‘Paddington 3’ is officially in the works, representatives from StudioCanal confirmed on Wednesday (17.02.21).
‘Paddington 3’ is officially in the works.
StudioCanal have confirmed a third instalment of the beloved live-action and animated movie series – which is based on the stories of the character Paddington Bear, who was created by Michael Bond – is currently in active development, just over three years since ‘Paddington 2’ was released in late 2017.
A representative for the film studio told Variety magazine: “We can confirm StudioCanal is working very hard on film three with the utmost craft and care - as with film one and two.”
The confirmation comes after ‘Paddington’ star Hugh Bonneville – who plays Henry Brown in the franchise - said there was “forward momentum” on the third movie, and that it was “somewhere on the horizon”.
As of the time of writing there are no further details about the upcoming production, but it was previously reported StudioCanal would once again be teaming up with David Heyman’s Heyday Films.
The third project will also have to find a new director, as Paul King – who helmed 2014’s ‘Paddington’ and its sequel – said in June last year he wouldn’t be returning to the director’s chair on the third film.
He said: “At some point, you just have to stop. It might be time for somebody else to do a twist on it. I’m trying not to do a third bear movie, which is a huge, huge mistake.”
However, Paul will remain on the ‘Paddington’ team as an executive producer, and also confirmed in June that a script was being written with the possibility of further instalments in the future.
Speaking about the longevity of the movie series, he explained at the time: “It’s not like Paddington dies at the end. He doesn’t ascend into the sky on a rocket-powered marmalade jar.”
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
The first Paddington movie in 2014 is already such a beloved classic that it's hard...
While this biopic has the standard sumptuous production values of a British period drama, it's...
Robin Cavendish seems to have everything. He is handsome, educated, extraordinarily intelligent and has a...
Since being adopted into the Brown family, Paddington bear is now a big part of...
Filmmaker Gurinder Chada (Bend It Like Beckham) draws on her own family history to explore...
'Viceroy's House' follows the life of the last Viceroy of India who was the figurehead...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
Paddington is a young Peruvian bear who has always held a curiosity for the city...
For an amazing true story performed by such a strong A-list cast, this is an...
'The Monuments Men' is based on the true story of seven unlikely museum directors, curators...
The Monuments Men are a group of seven scholars from art historians to museum curators...
It's the 1940s and with World War II at its most fierce, Hitler's Nazi army...