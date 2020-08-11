Howard Stern thinks Ellen Degeneres should turn into a ''p****'' amid claims staff on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' were subjected to a ''toxic work environment''.

The 65-year-old radio host is a longtime friend of Ellen and he remarried his wife Beth on her show last year.

Stern believes the best way for the 62-year-old talk show host to respond to the allegations is to ''go on air and turn into a son of a bitch'' and completely change her persona.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'Howard Stern Show', he said: ''I'd go on the air and be a son of a bitch.

''People would come on and (I would) go, 'F*** you.' Just be a p****.

''So you think I'm a p****? I'm going to show you exactly ... I'm known on the air as a p****, but off the air, I'm known as a great guy, you know, for the most part.''

Stern also admitted that as a result of the scandal surrounding his friend's show, he's looked at his own and he realised that: ''You know who's abused in my workplace?''

To which he answered: ''Me.''

Ellen's wife Portia de Rossi has told Page Six that Ellen is ''doing great'' despite the situation.

Several high profile names in the showbiz industry have given their support to Ellen.

Former late-night television legend Jay Leno recently vowed to stand by the daytime talk show host, who he hailed as ''a kind and decent person'', as she faces the ongoing workplace investigations into her programme.

He tweeted: ''I don't discard a 40-year friendship on hearsay. The Ellen I know has raised over $125 million dollars for charity and has always been a kind and decent person.

''I fully support her. Jay Leno.''

The pair would often feature on each other's shows, with Ellen appearing on 'The Tonight Show with Jay Leno' many times.

Hollywood legend Diane Keaton, 74, has also shown her support and said she always had a fun experience on her show.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I ALWAYS ENJOYED MY VISITS TO THE ELLEN SHOW. I'VE SEEN HOW THE AUDIENCE EXUDES HAPPINESS AND GRATITUDE. SHE GIVES BACK TO SO MANY INCLUDING ME. (sic)''

The likes of Ashton Kutcher, Kevin Hart, Katy Perry and many more also have her back.

Producers of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' have been accused of creating a ''toxic work environment'' by several former employees, as well as sexual misconduct claims being placed against two of the show's top executives.

Whilst Ellen was not accused of any wrongdoing in the allegations, she sent a letter of apology to her staff, which caused backlash after Brad Garrett - who appeared on the chat show six times between 2004 and 2007 - accused her of treating some people on the programme ''horribly''.