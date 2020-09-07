Artist:
Song title: The Reason (Acoustic)
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Rock

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of Hoobastank's iconic 2003 single 'The Reason', the band have unveiled an performance video featuring an acoustic version of the track which is, if it's even possible, even more emotional than the original.

