The Hollywood Vampires have cancelled their rescheduled UK and European tour.

Alice Cooper and co were due to rock arenas this summer, but they've been forced to axe the dates and offer up refunds due to "the uncertainty of COVID-19 travel restrictions".

However, the band vowed to be "back rocking" with their fans" when things get back to normal.

In a statement, they said: “We are beyond disappointed to announce that the Hollywood Vampires must cancel our rescheduled UK/European tour this Summer.

“We kept trying to make it happen, but unfortunately due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 travel restrictions, it is just not possible. Full refunds will be honored through your original point of purchase.

“Thank you for understanding, and we WILL be back rocking with you once the world returns to normal! (sic)"The concerts were originally set for 2020.

'Poison' hitmaker Cooper - who is joined by Johnny Depp and Joe Perry in the supergroup - had promised fans "the highest energy hard rock shows you will see all year."

He said: "This show has something for everyone. I like to joke that The Vampires are the world's most expensive bar band, but what a lot of people don't realise is that this is a real rock band, not just some novelty.

"I wouldn't keep doing it if it weren't such a great band. "Everybody gets along, the musical chemistry is as good as it gets and the show will be the highest energy hard rock shows you will see all year. I never get tired of playing with these guys!"

Aerosmith rocker Perry added: "I'm looking forward to getting back on the road with the guys in the Vampires this summer.

"It's going to be great to get to play a bunch of tunes from our new album as well as a few from our dead, drunk friends.

"The last tour we were firing on all cylinders and it's because of the great support from our fans that we really push the pedal to the floor. You can expect much of the same in September. We can't wait to get over and prove it."

The shows were to be in support of the band's latest LP, 'Rise' - the follow-up to their 2015 self-titled debut LP - which is largely comprised of brand new material, but also features tributes to their late rock peers, including Depp's rendition of David Bowie's 'Heroes'.