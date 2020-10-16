Holly Willoughby uses an £85 radiance booster to prepare her skin.

Patsy O’Neill, her make-up artist, has revealed the secrets to Holly's glam look, and revealed how she regularly uses the 111 Skin rose radiance booster.

She wrote: "Make-up antics today for @hollywilloughby ... Skin prep @slowageing moisturiser @111skin rose radiance booster ... Primer @hourglasscosmetics foundation @surratt surreal skin foundation wand ... Brows @blinkbrowbar clear mascara ... Eyes @blinkbrowbar Ultimate Brow Arch Definer sandalwood / @illamasqua Elemental Artistry shadow Palette shades tranio & eponine ... Eyeliner @eyeko cocoa edit brown ...

"Mascara @hourglasscosmetics unlocked instant extensions ... Blusher @beautypie super cheek cream blush shade fresh faced ... Lip liner @lipstickqueen deep peony lip crayon @lordandberry_official sensuel Hair by @cilerpeksah_hairstylist ... Styling @danniiwhiteman #makeupbypatsy #makeupartistry #masklife #behindthescenes ... #beauty #naturalbeauty (sic)"

Holly previously revealed she sometimes rents her 'This Morning' dress.

The television presenter feels it is important to make fashion sustainable and so has reached out to company Hurr, who offer the chance to rent rather than buy.

She wrote on Instagram: "Morning Monday ... Grey day = pink dress! @joechef_ is making a chicken noodle soup on @thismorning today and I can’t wait!!! See you at 10am ... thanks @danniiwhiteman for finding this rental @_sau_lee_ dress from @hurr ... such a great way of injecting your wardrobe with something new that doesn’t only get worn once or twice... #sustainablefashion #hwstyle (sic)"