Holly Willoughby rented her 'This Morning' dress.



The television presenter feels it is important to make fashion sustainable and so has reached out to company Hurr, who offer the chance to rent rather than buy outfits.



She wrote on Instagram: "Morning Monday ... Grey day = pink dress! @joechef_ is making a chicken noodle soup on @thismorning today and I can’t wait!!! See you at 10am ... thanks @danniiwhiteman for finding this rental @_sau_lee_ dress from @hurr ... such a great way of injecting your wardrobe with something new that doesn’t only get worn once or twice... #sustainablefashion #hwstyle (sic)"



Meanwhile, Holly's children were recently forced to snap the photos for her new Marks and Spencer collection, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.



Alongside one post, she wrote: "So here it is...After giving you a sneak peek, I'm delighted to reveal the first of my favourite looks from @marksandspencer 's Autumn collection, expertly shot by my Belle whilst in quarantine ... Such classic coat and perfect with this beautiful dress... hope you like it! #marksandspencer #autumn #ad (sic)"



And alongside another photo, she added: "Autumn is here and the garden vegetable patch is looking a little unruly! The tomatoes (except for one) never went red ... Luckily Autumn fashion is a little more reliable and a floral dress with boots is my go-to from September onwards. Keeping the sunshine with this turmeric yellow cardi for those chilly evenings @marksandspencer ... New autumn collection out now #ad ... Photography by my Harry during lockdown #cleverkids (sic)"